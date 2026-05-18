Chud the Builder’s $1.25M Bond Set After Being Charged With Attempted Murder

Celebrity streamer Chud the Builder is now facing even more legal woes, as his bail bond for his attempted murder charge is set for $1.25 million.

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Chud the Builder, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was handed the charge and new bond amount after he fired a gun outside a Tennessee courtroom last week.

The streamer’s legal woes began following his arrest for an incident at Nashville’s Bob’s Steak & Chop House days before.

After repeatedly being told not to stream his meal, Chud confronted the restaurant employees. Law enforcement arrived on the scene after the streamer refused to pay for his meal, which cost more than $350.

He later took to X to vent about the incident and shared his side of the incident.

“I partially ate the two appetizers I ordered,” he said while trying to justify not paying his bill. “Never got my meal, and couldn’t enjoy or finish the food I did get. [The staff] said on camera, ‘Ok, just go then.’ He’s mad I called him short.”

The influencer further claimed that he spent 13 hours in police custody while making racist comments about others in jail. “They put me in the gen pop processing room with everyone, and 90% of the blacks loved me,” he said. “A few even went as far as to stand up for me against the others who started to chimp out.”

He also alleged, “FBI and domestic terrorist detectives interviewed me for about 2 hours before they took me for booking, asking if I was part of some organization. ‘No sir, I’m just a dude with a camera.’”

During that situation, the streamer was charged with disorderly conduct and theft of service.

Chud the Builder Has a Confrontation After His First Court Appearance Leading to More Charges and Jail Time

Following his court appearance for the restaurant incident, Chud claimed that he had pulled his gun after he was jumped outside the courthouse. He also stated he was acting in self-defense.

The streamer later told his followers that he had accidentally shot himself during the altercation. He also shared a video of the man who allegedly tried to jump him being taken away on a gurney. TMZ reported that both men suffered bullet wounds. While one of the men was transported to a nearby hospital, the other was treated on the scene.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Chud the Builder was hit with additional charges, including employing a firearm, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.