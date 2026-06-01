country-music-hall-of-famer-in-icu-with-heart-and-kidney-failure

The family of Bill Cody is speaking out after the country music hall of famer was placed in the ICU with heart and kidney failure.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to WSM Radio, the singer’s daughter, Hannah, shared that his health started deteriorating in early May.

“A little over 3 weeks ago, he was admitted to the ICU in heart failure and kidney failure,” she shared. “After weeks of being on a roller coaster of emotions, it was determined earlier this week that his only option for survival would be a double transplant, heart and kidney.”

Luckily, Hannah noted that her father had passed all the necessary tests to qualify for the transplant. However, she revealed there were more issues.

“Last night, his heart strength and ability to pump blood took a downward spiral,” Hannah further explained. “And we got a call from his doctor early this morning that hey were having to intubate him to put him on ECMO (a machine that does the hearts job for him).”

She went on to share what her father’s fans needed to do: pray.

“Pray that he will not experience any of the risks that come along with ECMO – stroke, blood clots, and infection,” she also wrote. “Pray that the next 48 hours on ECMO give his body time to rest and gain strength. THIS is the biggest hurdle for transplant qualification right now. He has to gain strength.”

She then added, “Pray that the transplant team that meets on Tuesdays will find him a candidate for transplant and get him on the list. We need a miracle, and we know God is able. Please, if you’re able, stop and pray for these things. Our family can’t thank you enough. We love you all.”

Soon after the statement was posted, fans took to the comment section to offer prayers and support.

“We agree in Jesus Name healing over @billcodywsm,” one fan wrote. “Lord, give his daughter supernatural strength and courage, and that his doctors and everyone around him have divine discernment 🙏🏻 please let us know how we can help with the donor list and help find him his matches 🤍 he has been so good to all of us-we can all help rally for him and your family.”

Another fan wrote, “I made it through, and Bill is dang site tougher than me. God Bless.”

Fellow country superstar, Jo Dee Messina, also wrote, “I just heard this news. Oh my heart. I love Bill so much. I hear him introduce me every night at my shows. He did the voiceover for the show intro. Please let his family know I am praying for a miracle. God is able.”











