A Major ‘Euphoria’ Character Dies During Season 3 Finale

It’s the end of an era – at least for Euphoria fans. The show killed off one of its main characters during the season 3 finale.

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Warning: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed unless you’ve watched Euphoria Season 3, episode 8.

Zendaya’s character, Rue Bennett, met her untimely death after she ingested Percocet pills that were laced with fentanyl. The pills were notably left out for her by crime lord Alamo, who wanted her dead after finding out she was acting as a secret informant for the DEA.

As she lay down to die, Rue had a dream of herself and Fezco, who was played by the late Angus Cloud. The duo was in a. field together after Fezco broke out of prison.

Cloud notably died of an accidental drug overdose in real life in 2023.

Rue’s death occurred just one episode after Jacob Elordi’s character, Nate Jacobs, died by snake bite.

During the episode, Nate was thrown into a coffin after failing to pay a loan shark his $1 million debt. After being buried alive in the desert, Nate was given one air hole. However, a rattlesnake entered the coffin through the hole and bit him.

Nate’s wife, Cassie, and his ex-girlfriend, Maddy, found and dug up the coffin. They were too late and discovered Nate dead.

The Show’s Creator Speaks out About Rue’s Death

During the post-show segment on HBO, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson reflected on how Rue died.

“It felt like an honest ending,” he explained. “The honest ending is people like Rue don’t make it. I think in the end, I wanted to tell an honest story about addiction. I wanted to tell a story about grief and the emotional turmoil that it can create.”

Levinson further noted, “I wanted to tell the story for Angus and for people who weren’t granted a second chance.”

Shortly after the Season 3 finale aired, Levinson confirmed that the show won’t return for a Season 4.

Along with Levinson, Hunter Schafer, who played Rue’s on-again, off-again love interest Jules, referred to Zendaya as her “soul mate.” She also said she was so lucky to have Zendaya as her first scene partner in the show.







