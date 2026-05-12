celebrity-arrested-after-alleged-nashville-restaurant-incident

Celebrity streamer Chud the Builder was arrested over the weekend following an alleged incident at a restaurant in Nashville.

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According to police reports obtained by TMZ, the influencer, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, made a scene after being asked to stop livestreaming at Bob’s Steak & Chop, located at the Omni Hotel on Friday.

Law enforcement revealed that, although Eatherly was warned not to film, he began livestreaming after he sat down. After he ordered two full entrees, appetizers, and drinks, the restaurant staff realized that he was streaming.

When the staff confronted him, Eatherly allegedly started “making racial statements, yelling, screaming, and otherwise creating a scene.” Law enforcement went on to describe the influencer’s behavior as “disorderly in nature” and served “no lawful purpose.”

To make matters worse, Eatherly refused to eat his meal, which totaled nearly $400, even though he had eaten it. He allegedly told the staff, “I’m not paying if you are kicking me out.”

Law enforcement noted that there was “no bona fide offer of payment” from the influencer and determined there was probable cause to believe theft or services had occurred, as well as disorderly conduct.

Eatherly was arrested. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

The Influencer Spoke Out Following His Arrest

Not long after his arrest, Eatherly took to social media to share his version of the situation.

“I partially ate the two appetizers I ordered,” he said while trying to justify not paying his bill. “Never got my meal, and couldn’t enjoy or finish the food I did get. [The staff] said on camera, ‘Ok, just go then.’ He’s mad I called him short.”

The influencer further claimed that he spent 13 hours in police custody while making racist comments about others in jail. “They put me in the gen pop processing room with everyone, and 90% of the blacks loved me,” he said. “A few even went as far as to stand up for me against the others who started to chimp out.”

He also alleged, “FBI and domestic terrorist detectives interviewed me for about 2 hours before they took me for booking, asking if I was part of some organization. ‘No sir, I’m just a dude with a camera.'”