celebrity-shoots-himself-outside-of-courthouse-days-after-arrest

Days after he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and theft of service, celebrity streamer Chud the Builder is facing more legal woes after shooting himself outside a Tennessee courthouse.

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As previously reported, the streamer, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, was arrested after an incident at Nashville’s Bob’s Steak & Chop House. Eatherly was repeatedly told to stop livestreaming his meal, which led to an altercation with the restaurant’s staff. He then refused to pay his $371 meal bill, forcing the restaurant to call law enforcement.

Following his release from jail, which required him to pay a $5,000 bond, Eatherly took to social media to rant about the incident.

“I partially ate the two appetizers I ordered,” he claimed. “Never got my meal, and couldn’t enjoy or finish the food I did get. [The staff] said on camera, ‘Ok, just go then.’ He’s mad I called him short.”

Eatherly then said that he spent approximately 13 hours in police custody, with the FBI and “domestic terrorist detectives” questioning him. He proceeded to make racist comments about his time behind bars.

“They put me in the gen pop processing room with everyone, and 90% of the blacks loved me,” he said. “A few even went as far as to stand up for me against the others who started to chimp out.”

The Streamer Was Arrested For the Shooting

According to TMZ, Eatherly shot himself outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville on Wednesday after he was allegedly “jumped” during an altercation. He was live-streaming at the time.

“Did I shoot myself or did I graze it?” he asked first responders.

To which one responder replied, “It penetrated it, yeah.”

Eatherly then stated that, on a scale of 1 to 10, his discomfort level from the injury was 6.

The Montgomery County District Attorney General’s Office further confirmed that officers responded to a report of shots outside the courthouse. Eatherly was taken into custody at the scene.

The district attorney’s officer further revealed that a confrontation occurred between Eatherly and an unidentified male. Both of the men were hospitalized following the altercation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also revealing that Eatherly was charged with Criminal Attempt: Murder, Employing a Firearm During Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

“Eatherly was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment,” the statement reads. “At which time bond will be set.”

Sheriff Fuson also stated, “It’s unfortunate that incidents like this are happening in our community. This kind of violence won’t be tolerated, and our office will work to make sure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”