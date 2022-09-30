Christina Ricci’s Sleep Training With Her Kids Is Something All Moms Can Relate To

If you’re a parent, you know that getting your child to sleep on their own throughout the night is essential to your sanity and probably one of the hardest things you will ever do. Christina Ricci knows this all too well. During an interview with People, Ricci opened up about being a mom and some of the very relatable challenges she faces in getting her kids to sleep.

‘He Screamed Himself Hoarse’

Ricci shares her son, Freddie, 8, with ex-husband James Heerdegen and her 9-month-old daughter Cleopatra with her husband, Mark Hampton. The Yellowjackets actress revealed that while her baby girl is able to happily sleep alone in her cot (“a f*cking miracle,” she jokes) her 8 year old still isn’t quite ready to sleep on his own.

She reflected on how individual her kids are and how no one approach works for both. “The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing,” The Addams Family star told People.

In a very honest moment, Ricci shared her experience in trying to sleep-train Freddie. “He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing,” she recalled, so she decided the timing wasn’t right for her son at the time.

In comparison, her experience with her daughter went much smoother. She told People, “But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep,” Ricci gushed. “It was like she was ready, and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her.”

Christina Ricci Isn’t Alone

Despite their different sleeping habits, her two kids get along wonderfully. However, Ricci admits she entices Freddie to play with his sister by paying him while she works around the house, and “for 20 minutes at a time in her little playpen … he is really helpful” with Cleo. “He can help me make a bottle. He can help me in the bathtub with her. It is really great,” she told the magazine. “There hasn’t been a lot of sibling jealousy or anything. That has been a huge relief.”

Ricci isn’t the first celebrity to admit to co-sleeping with their kids. Stars who admitted to co-sleeping with their kids include Alicia Silverstone, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Heidi Klum, Jamie Otis, Angelina Jolie, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette, Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry, and Mayim Bialik. It just goes to show that although parenting isn’t easy, some experiences are universal.

