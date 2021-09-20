Christina Milian Goes ‘Chill Pill’ In Savage x Fenty Underwear

Christina Milian is heating up Instagram while wearing the Savage x Fenty brand she fronts, and it was “chill pill” action in the caption. The pop singer and new mom, part of the slew of celebrities fronting singer Rihanna‘s best-selling underwear and fashion label, is fresh from a stunning Instagram update, one seeing her in hot pinks and mixing up lingerie with athleisurewear.

Milian, who also influences for affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova, caught over 68,000 likes for the photo. See why below.

Christina Milian Stuns In Savage x Fenty Look

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Milian enjoys some downtime in Paris, France, with social media updates showing her and daughter Violet in the European capital.

Snapped lounging against a modern chair and indoor drapes, the “Dip It Low” hit-maker was seen highlighting her toned abs and cleavage as she modeled a thin-strapped and bold pink bralette paired with matching and high-waisted leggings. The mom of three, who welcomed third baby Kenna in April of this year, also peeped her small arm tattoo, with the post captioned:

“Take a chill pill.” Milian tagged Savage x Fenty and confirmed her ambassador status with the brand.

See The Photo Below

The Beignet Box founder, regularly envied by her followers for snapping back into shape after giving birth, was told: “You look amazing!” and called “flawless” by her fanbase – her post came directly on the heels of one alerting fans to her motherhood as she offered up a high chair in a prize giveaway.

Savage x Fenty, this year helping “Work” hit-maker Rihanna achieve a billionaire status, is known for tapping some of the most influential celebrities around for its promo. The brand’s leading face is “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Joining her in spreading the company name across Instagram are MTV star Kailyn Lowry, rapper Kash Doll, singer Normani, and reality star Nicole Williams. In 2020, 35-year-old Draya Michele seemingly lost her Savage x Fenty gig after joking about “WAP” star Stallion’s foot shooting.

What’s The Potential Pay?

Pay on Instagram correlates with following, and experts at Vox have outlined the potential paycheck.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!” they state.

Milian juggles her influencing with her rising Netflix star status, jewelry line, donuts truck, and motherhood – plus her “AM PM” baby gear, named after hit “Am to PM” track.