christina-hendricks-stuns-in-gorgeous-evening-gowns

Good Girls star Christina Hendricks dropped jaws in stunning evening gowns, showing off her signature curves and treating fans to a glimpse on social media.

Videos by Suggest

On March 2nd, the 49-year-old Mad Men actress turned heads on Instagram, showing off a stunning gown she rocked at the Motion Picture & Television Fund gala in honor of the Academy Awards.

Hendricks stunned in a rose-colored, shimmering gown that oozed Old Hollywood glamour. With a plunging neckline and silver floral embellishments placed to perfection, the dress effortlessly showcased her signature curves and hourglass silhouette.

She rocked chin-length scarlet locks, glam courtesy of Milk Makeup, and silver open-toed heels. The finishing touch? A sly grin and lips perfectly painted red.

“Thank you @mptf for a lovely evening! Saw wonderful friends, ate delicious pizza, [and] met people I always wanted to meet,” she wrote in part alongside the post.

“Your hair looks really beautiful!” one fan gushed in the comments. “Pretty in pink!” another fan exclaimed.

Christina Hendricks Shares Her Oscars Gown… Which was Inspired by a Classic Painting

However, Hendricks was getting started with her evening gown game. The very next day, she flaunted the gown she wore to the actual Academy Awards ceremony to her over 1.2 million Instagram followers.

This time, Hendricks stunned in a navy blue gown with elegant half sleeves. True to her signature style, the dress also featured a plunging neckline that highlighted her figure.

The second slide showcased her current husband, cameraman George Bianchini (also known as the luckiest man on the planet), looking dashing in a sharp dark suit and classic black tie. His silver hair was artfully tousled, giving off major “charming rogue” vibes.

Finally, the last slide seemed to hint at the inspiration for the gown in what seemed to be a John Singer Sargent painting.

“Ohhhhhh we had fun. What a night!” Hendricks captioned the post.

“A dress straight out of a Sargent painting, I love it,” one fan gushed. “Absolutely a wonderful dress! You look like a princess,” another onlooker added.