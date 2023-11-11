Christina Hendricks Wows Fans With ‘Corset Content’ While On The Set Of ‘The Buccaneers’

Fans were amazed after the actress posted a steamy picture from the set of The Buccaneers.

Christina Hendricks, 48, shared a steamy pic of herself while filming her latest project, drama series The Buccaneers.

Apple TV+

The Mad Men actress has adopted the role of Mrs. St. George, the mother of sisters Nan and Jinny.

Screen Rant

Hendricks took a selfie while showing off ample cleavage in a period-style corset dress while on the set.

In an Instagram post, the solo image received a steadily growing amount of attention after it was posted on Friday morning, November 10th.

Her red curls were pinned in an updo with flowers placed on the side. She wore a natural makeup look with dazzling jewelry hanging from her ears and neck.

Hendricks captioned the post, “Corset Content.”

Comments came rushing in from fans of the show.

“You’ve won Instagram (again),” one user commented.

Another commenter clearly agreed with the caption the actress left after he wrote, “some of the best content! lol.”

Other fans were totally distracted by her seductively exposed cleavage.

“looking respectfully 👁👄👁 Beautiful corset,” one user complimented.

“I can’t wait to learn more about Mrs St George she’s so interesting so far😭😭😭❤️❤️!!!” someone else wrote.

Another comment read, “you must have had so much fun between corsets and period dresses 🥰🥰.”

The Buccaneers made it’s first debut on Wednesday, November 8th on Apple TV+. As stated by the synopsis, the show “follows the friendship of five American girls as they infiltrate 1870s London society in the hopes of procuring a lord or duke—or at least that’s what their mothers want.”

In another recent story, Sex And The City star 67-year-old Kim Cattrall showed off her ageless and rockin’ body in an ad for Kim Kardashian’s shape wear clothing brand, SKIMS.

Instagram

Fans were amazed at how GOOD the actress looks. Kim Kardashian even commented herself saying, “Iconic!! You look absolutely gorgeous. Thank you so, so much! 🤍”.

When you’re as stunning as this dynamic duo, it just makes sense to flaunt your stuff!