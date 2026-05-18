PHOTO: President Donald Trump Walks With Alien in Unreal AI-Generated Pic He Just Posted

Focusing on life on different planets, President Trump shares an AI-generated snapshot of him walking with an alien.

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In the photo, Trump is walking beside a shackled alien while being surrounded by military servicemembers and Secret Service agents.

Although he didn’t share any context, the world leader posted the image just days after the Pentagon released “never-before-seen” files about unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.” Trump announced earlier this year. “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

While meeting with the crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission, Trump spoke about the release. “I think some of it is going to be very interesting to people,” he stated, regarding the files.

The president then said that he “interviewed people” who told him they saw “things you wouldn’t believe” in the files. However, he did not elaborate on what that meant.

Experts and Trump Critics Weigh in on the UFO Files

After reviewing the files, experts stated that the released files do not contain any “smoking gun” evidence of life in the universe.

“I didn’t see immediately any documents that didn’t seem consistent with the tens of thousands of pages of similar reports that have been released in the past,” one expert, Garrett Graff, shared.

Former ally of President Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticized the administration for the UFO files.

“I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t,” she wrote on X. “I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar.”

She further called out the Trump administration by declaring, “Unless they roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or actually admit what we know this really is, then I have way better things to do on this Friday.”

In a separate post, Greene stated, “The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight.”