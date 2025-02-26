jane-fonda-stuns-in-age-defying-look-at-sag-awards

Jane Fonda showcased her timeless beauty at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Videos by Suggest

The 87-year-old dazzled in a pink and black gown crafted from shimmering sequin fabric. The elegant design featured long sleeves and a tiered, beaded fringe skirt that gracefully swayed with her every move.

Fonda elevated her ensemble with elegant shoes adorned with a dazzling buckle on the toe, adding an extra touch of glamour.

Jane Fonda attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Fonda wore her hair in elegant, voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face. Her makeup combined softly defined brows, striking eyes, and a neutral lip, achieving a look that was both timeless and gracefully age-appropriate.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The veteran actress topped off the look with jewelry, which included a rose gold diamond encrusted choker necklace.

Jane Fonda Gives Bold Lifetime Achievement Award Speech at SAG Awards

Meanwhile, Fonda accepted the highest honor of the annual ceremony, the SAG Life Achievement Award, at Sunday’s ceremony. After an introduction by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and a montage of her career, Fonda took the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd.

“This means the world to me,” she began. “Your enthusiasm makes this seem less like a late-twilight-of-my-life [award] and more like a, ‘Go girl, kick ass [moment].’ “

“Which is good, because I’m not done,” she insisted.

Fonda reflected on her unconventional career, including a 15-year retirement and returning to show business at 65, calling herself a “late bloomer.”

Fonda also took the moment to show her support for unions.

“They have our backs. They bring us into community, and they give us power. Community means power, and this is really important right now when workers’ power is being attacked and community is being weakened.”

“But SAG-AFTRA is different than most other unions because us, the workers, we actors, we don’t manufacture anything tangible. What we create is empathy,” Fonda added. “Our job is to understand another human being so profoundly that we can touch their souls. We know why they do what they do; we feel their joys and their pain.”

Fonda becomes the 60th recipient of the prestigious Life Achievement Award, joining the ranks of past honorees such as Sally Field, Helen Mirren, and Robert De Niro.

Per her IMDb, Jane Fonda’s illustrious career includes two Academy Awards for her performances in Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978). She has also earned two BAFTAs, an Emmy, and seven Golden Globes.