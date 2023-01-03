Everything We Know About Christina Hendricks’ Boyfriend, George Bianchini￼

If you were a fan of the masterfully-done AMC TV series Mad Men (2007-15), then you must recall the character of Joan Holloway Harris. She was the office manager at the fictional Madison Avenue ad agency Sterling Cooper. Harris was superbly played by actress Christina Hendricks.

In the course of her acting career, Hendricks has been honored with two Screen Actors Guild awards, two Critics’ Choice Awards, and half a dozen Emmy award nominations.

Esquire dubbed the statuesque redhead “the sexiest woman in the world” as a result of a female readers’ poll in 2010.

Hendricks was previously married to Geoffrey Arend from 2009 to 2019. When they split in October 2019, Arend let the public know in a joint statement that read in part, “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

Now there seems to be a new man in Hendricks’ life, George Bianchini. Who is Christina Hendriks’ boyfriend? We have the lowdown on the beau of this beautiful and talented star.

Christina Hendricks’ Current Boyfriend Is George Bianchini

They both worked on Good Girls (2018-2021), an NBC TV series that focused on a trio of fictional suburban moms and their adventures while trying to establish financial stability—and their own empowerment.

In November 2021, the Daily Mail reported that people were buzzing about Hendricks and cameraman Bianchini as a possible couple when they appeared together at a fashion exhibition in Savannah, Georgia.

The pair reportedly “cozied up to one another” and seemed to be more than just professional colleagues.

They posed for snaps together at the stylish event. Hendricks was clad exquisitely in a form-fitting black evening gown with a train and an asymmetrical neckline.

The duo seemed to be ardently smooching in a photo posted on Instagram that was evidently taken on a Savannah spooky tour.

She frequently posts about herself and Bianchini and their dogs on Instagram.

Bianchini Is A Camera And Steadicam Operator

He’s been working in the industry since 1998 (his first project was short film Unadulterated). Bianchini is known for The Campaign (2012), Clear History (2013), and The Affair (2014). His recent work includes Inventing Anna (2022), The Time Traveler’s Wife (2022), and The Peripheral (2022).

Christina Hendricks has had her share of loss in love with the breakup of her marriage. Now it looks as if she has found someone to share her life with who also understands the industry she works in. We are rooting for this gifted lady who has become a fan favorite.