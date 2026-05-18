‘The Sopranos’ Star Claims Ex-Husband Stole Money From Her Paychecks During Their Marriage

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has accused her ex-husband, AJ Discala, of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while she was starring in HBO’s The Sopranos.

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In her new memoir, And So It Is, Sigler opens up about marriage to the former finance executive from 2003 to 2005.

“I didn’t even know how much money I had or what I was worth,” she wrote.

Sigler revealed that a family friend, an accountant, looked into the former couple’s finances, only to discover that hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing, allegedly.

“The forensic accountant broke down what he believed had been happening,” she explained. “I would be paid a certain amount per episode for ‘The Sopranos,’ and that would go into my corporation account. The next day, a portion of that money would be moved to our joint account for living expenses.”

Days later, the actress pointed out that a “much smaller but still sizeable” amount of money from the then-couple’s joint account was transferred to an account she didn’t have access to.

“That money is a chapter I want closed forever,” she stated while revealing she didn’t care about the money anymore.

Sigler further wrote, years after the money incident, that she was offered a The Sopranos-themed Super Bowl commercial. The amount she received from the ad appearance was the same amount that her ex had allegedly stolen from her.

Sigler Calls Her Marriage to Discala a ‘Mistake’

Continuing to write about her first marriage, Sigler called her union with Discala a “mistake.”

“I was only 20, trying to figure out who I was,” she recalled. “He seemed to me then a lifeline, but I know now he was a big mistake. Untangling those contradictions has taken me years.”

She then wrote that Disacala “had an air of confidence about him.” Although he was “incredibly charismatic,” Sigler claimed her ex had often referred to her as a “b—- wife” when he was intoxicated.

Sigler was 22 when she married Discala. He was 32 at the time. Following the wedding, the actress said her The Sopranos castmates didn’t appear to be happy for her.

“It was clear: none of them were happy about this for me,” she wrote. “It would take me two long years to understand why.”

Discala was previously sentenced to 138 months in prison after he was convicted on two counts of securities and wire fraud conspiracy.