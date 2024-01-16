2024 Emmys: Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation, Makes Internet Cry

Christina Applegate was warmly welcomed by the audience at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The 52-year-old actress — who has been open about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis since 2021 — received a standing ovation during Sunday evening’s ceremony.

Stepping onto the stage with the assistance of a cane and alongside the night’s host, Anthony Anderson, Applegate took the spotlight to present the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The entire audience rose in applause as she made her way to the podium — a touching moment that visibly moved Applegate.

Christina Applegate receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys

pic.twitter.com/29ni11kRvt — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2024

Christina Applegate Receives Standing Ovation at 2024 Emmys

Expressing her gratitude, Applegate humorously addressed the audience. “Thank you so much! Oh my God! You’re totally shaming me [and my] disability by standing up,” Applegate joked. She also made a clever nod to the popular weight loss drug Ozempic when she hilariously added, “Body not by Ozempic.”

Taking a trip down memory lane, Applegate reminisced about her iconic role as Kelly Bundy in Married with Children and playfully remarked, “We don’t have to applaud every time I do something,” after another round of applause.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) quickly to the app to post their real-time reactions. One user wrote, “This standing ovation for Christina Applegate has me bawling already.”

Another chimed in, saying, “I adore Christina Applegate. She’s such an amazing comedic talent and absolutely gorgeous (always has been!). Her zings here are 🔥.”

“Christina Applegate getting a standing ovation at the Emmys — it’s what she deserves and I love her so much,” another added. It’s safe to say Applegate’s appearance was the highlight of the night at the 2024 Emmys for many.