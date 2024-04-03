Christina Applegate Thought Her Legs Were ‘Just Done’ Amid Painful MS Relapse

Christina Applegate is opening up about some of the toughest recent issues she’s endured during her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

In Tuesday’s edition of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s podcast, MeSsy, the 52-year-old actress shared a painful MS relapse she experienced.

“Intense pain in my legs,” the actress recalled. “Not being able to walk to the bathroom without feeling like I’m going to fall. Insane tingling that just has spurts of tingles that are weird coming from like my butt down.”

“My legs have never been this bad so I don’t know what’s going on,” Applegate admitted. “Like, no energy. Legs are just done. I can’t get circulation. I can’t get them to stop hurting.”

Sigler offered her sympathy, saying, “sometimes you can be doing all the right things, and it’s not fixing the problem.” Applegate then went on to detail the impact it had on her mental well-being.

“So then you do all the wrong things, and you just lay in a dark room watching TV, wanting it all to go away. And that’s kind of where I’m at,” she admitted. Applegate described feeling a profound sense of melancholy following a “win vacation.”

“It was a win, and then came home, and deep depression set in,” Applegate explained. She then revealed her hygiene routine had taken a turn for the worse.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I need to buy stock in Cottonelle because I haven’t taken a shower in three weeks because I can’t stand in my shower. There is no f—— way I can stand in my shower.”

Christina Applegate Detailing Her MS Relapse Was Reportedly Recorded Months Ago

She mentioned that the bench in her shower was uncomfortable to sit on and humorously added that she playfully teased her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, by asking her to smell her armpits, just for fun.

The actress also mentioned she struggled to sleep as her symptoms started affecting her eyes.

“I haven’t slept for 24 hours because my eye is doing something weird where every time I close my eye to go to sleep my right eye starts to shift,” she added. She expressed her concern as she had not yet heard back from her doctor regarding her symptoms.

However, this dark period seems to be over for Christina Applegate. A representative for the actress informed People that the podcast episode had been recorded “months ago” and clarified that Applegate is currently not experiencing a relapse.