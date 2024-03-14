Christina Applegate Admits She Wears Diapers Amid ‘Sh—ty’ MS Battle

Getting candid about her longtime battle with MS, Christina Applegate revealed she is now being forced to wear diapers due to the illness.

During a recent joint interview with PEOPLE and actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the Dead to Me star spoke about the challenges she faces as she battles MS. “Well, you pee . . . in your pants,” she explained. “Because you probably can’t get to the bathroom in time. So yeah, diapers.”

Also speaking about being a role model for others battling the disease, Christina Applegate said, “People say, ‘Can you talk at this thing?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No, because I’m not inspiring. I can’t do it.'”

Sigler, who also has MS, agreed with Applegate. “Neither of us signed up to be poster children for this,” Sigler said. Applegate pointed out, “I’m not your girl yet. Give me a minute. This is new. Not even three years.”

Sigler and Applegate also reveal why their podcast isn’t about their MS journey. “That would be boring. I don’t want to talk about it that much,” Applegate admitted.

Sigler then said, “MS brought us together, but it’s not everything about us. It’s the starting point to a conversation about how to push through something that’s hard.”

Applegate pointed out, “It’s about being honest. It’s okay to be afraid. It’s okay to be angry. At some point you’ve got to pull up your big-girl panties…”

Sigler chimed in with, “Or your Depends.”

Applegate added, “Pull up your Depends. In the meantime, we’ve helped each other so much, why not maybe help some other people?”

Christina Applegate Reveals If She’ll Go Back to Acting or Not

While continuing to speak about her health and well-being, Christina Applegate admitted she doesn’t know if she’ll go back to acting or not.

“I don’t know. On Dead to Me, I had the support I needed, and it took all of myself to do it,” she said. “I don’t think I’m going to have a set that’s going to be that accommodating again.”

“So I’m afraid. I don’t know if anyone’s going to accept me now, the way I am. But to not be able to do it again, honestly it hurts my heart. I miss it . . . of course I miss it.”

Lending her support for Applegate, Sigler shared, “All I want her to do is remember how incredibly special she is. I tell her all the time, ‘You’re Christina motherf—ing Applegate!’ So right now I’ll hold the big dreams for both of us.”