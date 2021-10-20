Christina Aguilera Looks Unrecognizable (And Stunning) With Red Hair In New Instagram Post

Fans of Christina Aguilera may have to take a few extra moments to identify the singer in her recent Instagram post. Aguilera switched up her usual blonde-haired look for something completely different, and fans have thoughts.

Christina Aguilera’s New Look Transforms Her

Today, Christina Aguilera surprised her followers and fans with a brand new look. Instead of her usual platinum blonde hair, the singer’s locks were dyed an auburn red. In the photo, Aguilera is seen sitting down as she rests her arms on the table in front of her. As her left hand lay on the table, Aguilera positioned her right hand on her chin gently.

As Aguilera gazed into the camera, her new red hair laid down both sides of her chest. What made her new hair color pop even more was that her outfit was primarily darker colors. In addition to a black tank top of sorts, Aguilera also sported elbow-length black gloves.

Based on the post’s comments section, Aguilera’s fan certainly enjoyed the new hair color she’s trying out. “I’m so in love with this new look,” one follower wrote. Despite the fact that she looked almost unrecognizable, Aguilera’s new red hair has her fans’ stamp of approval. But why did the pop star change her look?

What Is Christina Aguilera Working On?

So why did Christina Aguilera shock her fans with a radical new hair color? Based on the caption of the post, Aguilera is gearing her fans up for her latest song. The newest song is entitled ‘Pa’ Mis Muchachas,’ and Aguilera has been promoting the track for the past few days.

In addition to the song’s title in the Instagram caption, Aguilera also wrote “Viernes,” which means Friday in Spanish. Also, Latin artists Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso were tagged in the caption. So, it appears as if fans can expect a new Latin-themed song from Aguillera this Friday!

Is Christina Aguilera Going Back To Latin Music?

The song Aguilera advertised in her latest Instagram post is just the beginning of a new album the Grammy-winning artist is working on. In April, Aguilera revealed a second Spanish-influenced album was “overdue,” as it’s been over two decades since Mi Reflejo dropped.

“It’s a big deal right now, and it’s really nostalgic and part of my Latin culture and history,’ the singer told Billboard in July. “So this is really, really fun to get into some family roots and explore who I am now as a woman musically. Things are coming from a different approach.”