Christina Aguilera Expands Her Empire In Skin-Tight Leather

Christina Aguilera is knocking the ball out the park in skin-tight leather pants as she unveils a brand new business project. The 40-year-old singing sensation and reality judge is fresh from announcing she’s releasing a new fragrance – posting for her 7.7 million Instagram followers this week, Aguilera stunned in a video promoting Midnight Bloom.

Christina Aguilera, whose existing scents include Unforgettable and Touch of Seduction, is seemingly hopping aboard the resurgence of celebrities dropping scents and cosmetics, and fans are seemingly 100% up for it.

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Leather With Fragrance News

The video shows Aguilera in bombshell mode and confidently sashaying towards the camera amid blue lighting. Wearing tight black and flared pants, plus a figure-flaunting matching top, the “Stripped” singer was seen throwing back her head and posing with the cute bottle of her new scent – a blueish moon evoked a sense of mystery as Aguilera chopped up frames and wrote:

“Moonlight bloom @christinaaguilera fragrances.”

Fans, who know the blonde’s repertoire inside out and recently called major 2002 vibes as Aguilera went topless in an only-jeans snap, have been commenting. “I don’t know but it’s giving me Debut-Tina/what a girl wants vibes,” one wrote. “We love a perfume promo,” another said.

Aguilera’s fragrance portfolio also includes the lesser-known Red Sin and Woman – Xpose was her first, released back in 2004.

Recalls ‘Strongest’ Childhood Memory

“One of the strongest memories I have as a child is my mom doing her makeup at her vanity,” the star told Refinery29 back in 2015. “I would always want to spray her fragrance on me — I can still remember the smell. I love the idea of sharing something so personal with my fans, and over the years I have captured different sides of my personality in different scents.”

“From my first fragrance, Signature, to my latest scent, Woman, I can remember the process of each one and how it was reflective of where I was in my life,” she added.

Aguilera’s announcement comes as a slew of celebrities drop beauty news – from 28-year-old Selena Gomez expanding her Rare Beauty brand to model Lori Harvey announcing a new skincare line in the works.

Mom of two Aguilera continued: “My fragrances always have the message of taking pride in who you are as a woman, which to me represents inner femininity. A woman embodies pride and empowerment.”

Gaining far more buzz is the news that Aguilera will, this year, release a dual Spanish and English album, her first since her 2018 Liberation EP.