WNBA Star Cameron Brink Stuns in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot: See Photos

The internet is positively on the verge of breaking after SI Swimsuit revealed WNBA star Cameron Brink is set for the 2025 issue.

The magazine’s Instagram page announced the news yesterday with a photo from Brink’s shoot in Boca Raton, Florida. Of course, the sizzling snap instantly spread across all corners of the internet.

In the tease, the 22-year-old Brink showed off her fit, nubile figure and impossibly toned abs in a barely there white string bikini.

Admirers Meltdown Over Cameron Brink’s ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Shoot

Meanwhile, the SI Swimsuit’s post teasing Brink’s debut was flooded with gushing fans and colleagues.

“Dream come true 🤍,” Brinks herself wrote in the comments.

“You are a whole different level of excellence,” SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day wrote. “I have never met anyone like you sweet girl. 🫶🏼 I’m so happy for the world that you are in it,” she added.

“Welcome to the SI team!! Crushed it as always!!🔥” Skiier and SI Swimsuit favorite Linsey Vonn chimed in. “😍😍😍yessss,” tennis superstar Coco Gauff added.

“Fell to my knees at target 😭,” a gushing fan declared, with another adding: “same at my local Walgreens 🥺”

Brink’s Has Gifted Fans with Bikini Snaps in the Past

Of course, the 6’4 blonde beauty has gifted her 1.3 million Instagram followers with bikini snaps in the past. In August of last year, she showed off a green string bikini while enjoying a day at the beach.

Images via Instagram / Cameron Brink

She also sported another skimpy white swimsuit in May of 2023. Frankly, few can make lounging around reading a magazine look so good.

Image via Instagram / Cameron Brink

Meanwhile, she’s also a budding fashionista. In May, Brink featured in a lingerie campaign for Skims, joining fellow basketball stars to showcase the neutral bandeau and matching underwear from the Kim Kardashian-owned brand.

The @WNBA’s brightest rookie Cameron Brink feels the spark in our buttery-soft Fits Everybody solutions that’ll change everything you know about underwear. pic.twitter.com/THqOoWbeXP — SKIMS (@skims) May 13, 2024

The Stanford grad was drafted as the No. 2 pick all around by the Los Angeles Sparks in April during the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, Brink’s season ended in June when she tore her ACL.

Last month, the Brinks became engaged to her boyfriend, Ben Felter (a rower at Stanford), after three years of dating.