Christie Brinkley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Shares Post-Op Photos

Christie Brinkley had a recent health scare. She’s reminding her fans to get check-ups and regular screenings for asking cancer.

The 70-year-old model opened up about her recent skin cancer diagnosis. She wrote that her doctor biopsied the cancer after noticing a worrisome spot on her temple. Fortunately, Brinkley said her situation wasn’t dire. Medical staff managed to diagnose and catch the cancer relatively early.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed pictures from the procedure. It should be noted that one of the photos is a bit gruesome. Consider this your warning. The model wrote a rather lengthy caption.

She said, “The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior 👍.”

She explained to fans ways they could lessen the risk of themselves getting skin cancer. In particular, she encouraged frequent checkups and also for fans to wear plenty of sunscreen.

She said, “The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST! I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check-up.”

Brinkley shared several photos from the surgery. She revealed that the doctor removed a nickel-size area on one side of her face. Brinkley said that she was fortunate that doctors caught the cancer in time. She explained it was actually her daughter’s appointment that they noticed the cancer.

Brinkley wrote, “The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!”