Christie Brinkley Reveals She’s Still ‘Open’ to Finding Love Ahead of 70th Birthday

More than 15 years after divorcing her fourth husband, Peter Cook, Christie Brinkley says she’s still open to finding love.

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of her 70th birthday, Brinkley discussed her single life and how she continues to remain open about being in a relationship. however, there appears to be a challenge. “There just doesn’t seem to be any boyd out there,” she explained. “At the same time, I am pretty comfortable with my life the way it is, so que será, será!”

Although she’s open about being in a relationship, Christie Brinkley also said she’s embraced her singlehood. “I always said my whole life that I think that you have to be happy alone,” she continued. “So that you get with a man for the right reasons and you’re not clinging to him because you need to, you know?”

Brinkley has been married four times. Her first marriage was with François Allaux, whom she was married to from 1973 until 1981. She went on to marry Billy Joel and have one child with her, Alexa. Although they divorced in 1994, the duo remains close friends. After that, she was married to Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995 and had a son Jack before marrying Cook in 1996. Through Cook, she had her daughter Sailor. Cook adopted Jack. The couple called it quits in 2008.

Brinkley pointed out that being present with her children and friends keeps her on cloud 9. “I think that’s kind of just the height of happiness,” she added.

Christie Brinkley Says She Still Has Some Items on Her Bucket List

Although she remains busy with all of her ventures, Brinkley says she still has a few items on her bucket list that she needs to achieve. “I still have to see India,” she pointed out. “I’ve never been to Tahiti or Thailand. I want to go to Bali also. I’ve got to do an eat, pray, love.”

She also said she’s very much interested in taking some Italian lessons. “I love Italy,” she noted. “And I want to be able to converse better.”

Along with traveling, Christie Brinkley said she’s interested in giving back to others in a big way. “If [her lifestyle and apparel brand] THRHLL becomes successful, I’d love to be able to do things that very successful people do with their money in terms of giving back. At 70, you kind of say, ‘What can I do to help others?’”