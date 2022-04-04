Christie Brinkley Shares Her Simple Secrets For Women Over 50 To Look Fresh, Fast

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Christie Brinkley is the OG all-American supermodel, and at 68, she is still as beautiful as ever. She attributes her timeless beauty to her beauty routine. In a recent Instagram post, the former model and actress shared her must-know tips for staying fresh and flawless for women over 50.

The star’s lineup of beauty tips includes products from her exciting new partnership with SBLA Beauty. SBLA Beauty isn’t just another beauty brand; it specializes in anti-aging solutions backed by science so that you can age beautifully.

A lover of SBLA’s mission, Brinkley also shared some beauty tips and tricks that she can’t live without.

Christie Brinkley’s 7 Must-Have Beauty Tips For Women ver 50

In her video, Brinkley walked through some of her favorite products from SBLA Beauty, as well as how she applied them. She also highlighted her makeup routine, sharing some genius application tips to ensure a fresh, smooth look.

Brinkley begins her lineup with the SBLA Facial Instant Sculping Wand. Known as a cult favorite anti-aging serum, it claims to firm and lift fine lines around the eyes, forehead, and lips. Further, it has been clinically proven to tighten and smooth the face and significantly promote collagen production. It also brightens and evens out skin tone, reduces puffy raccoon eyes, and reverses unsightly dark spots on the skin.

In the video, Brinkley demonstrates how to apply the serum to the face. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere.”

Don’t forget the decollété! Luckily, Brinkley is on it without skipping a beat, recognizing that the delicate area is often overlooked. Her next beauty tip is using the SBLA Neck, Chin, and Jawline Sculping Wand because taking care of your skin does not stop at your face.

“Apply it all under here, down the neck, down the decolletage. It’ll even out skin tones; it’ll tighten things up with peptides and active ingredients that build back collagen and elastin,” the former supermodel explains. “You need these two working for you underneath everything else that you do.”

There’s no doubt we have all seen it, the dreaded makeup line on the jawline, the result of skipping the neck while blending foundation. Brinkley draws attention to this makeup faux pas by showing how to avoid it.

“A beauty blender, everybody probably knows this by now, but you do not want your makeup to suddenly end right here,” Brinkley explains with a beauty blender in hand. “Wet your beauty blender; I like to do it with warm water. I put two different color foundations on my hand. I put the lighter one under my eye, I put the warmer one under the cheek, and then I just use a little bit of whatever is left and apply it down the neck, down the decolletage, and over the forehead.”

While she doesn’t specify which foundation she used in the video, it appears to be two shades of Tom Ford’s Traceless Soft Matte Foundation.

In her fourth beauty tip, Brinkly shows you how to achieve show-stopping brows. She informs her fans that she uses two pencils to keep them on point. “I use two pencils, this one is Kevin Aucoin, and this one is Lancome,” she says.

“I just paint with the [Kevin Aucoin] on little things that look like little hairs going in the same direction, but I always focus along the top line only because you want to be thinking up up up, defy gravity, up up up. But as you age, the eyebrows start to thin out, so…” says Brinkley as she holds the eyebrow pencils as a saving grace.

Christie knows that no look is complete without a gorgeous rosy glow. To achieve that, she uses two blushes. “I use this one by NARS called Laguna and this one by Christie Brinkley, love her. She makes the best things,” Brinkley giggles.

“And I put the warmer one down here,” Brinkley says, brushing the darker shade of Nars towards her lower cheek. “I put this beautiful lighter one on top to blend,” she says as she applies it to her cheeks using the same brush. “And I sort of rub it all over my forehead and down the neck,” Brinkley adds

Unfortunately, the beauty queen admits that many things start thinning out as we age, but not the things we would wish for. “Isn’t it a shame that our stomach and thighs don’t thin, just our eyelashes and our hair,” Brinkley complains. In the meantime, Brinkley recommends demi wispies for opening those eyes!

Having thinning eyebrows and thinning lips go hand in hand. Thanks to the former supermodel, you can easily sculpt and refirm your lips with this beauty tip. Brinkley showed how to plump up your lips with a sneak preview of SBLA’s newest Double The Plump Lip Plump & Sculp.

“I love them, and you will too, look how great the color is,” Brinkley said as she glided the swoon-worthy shade across her lips. “Look how it plumps my lips,” she added.

