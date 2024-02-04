Christian McAffrey’s Mom Boycotting Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl

This season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Pop Music icon Taylor Swift began dating. She has attended several of his games this year. Travis and the Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl next weekend. The mother of 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, Lisa McCaffrey, says she and her oldest son are boycotting the pop star ahead of the clash in Las Vegas.

“I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days. I love her, I love the relationship—but yep, we are boycotting any T-Swift songs,” she said on the latest episode of her podcast.

“If she pops up on the radio station—and my oldest son, Max, and I are big Swifties—nope. She’s dead to us this week.”

49ers Star’s Mom Livid Over Super Bowl Prices

With the Super Bowl slated to take over Sin City next weekend, you can bet that it will be a star-studded event. But that also means that the event will see an uptick in prices. Especially with the possibility of Swift being in attendance. Lisa said that the private suites are so expensive that not even her son can afford them.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it, not even Christian — moneybags over there — nor moneybags Olivia. So we are not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now,” Lisa said.

“Part of the problem is I wanted eight tickets together. I felt strongly about everyone being together. So anyway, long story short, they’re outrageously expensive, they’re stupidly expensive, I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor if it’s the first time in Vegas factor, there’s so much going on.”

Olivia Culpo Buys Expensive Gift for Lisa McCaffrey

Luckily for Lisa, she has a good support system around her. After the story of Lisa not being able to afford the suite went viral, she got a major surprise. In an Instagram post, Christian’s girlfriend Olivia Culpo called out Lisa’s “fake news” because she purchased the suite for the big game as a gift for Lisa’s birthday.

In a recent interview with ET, Culpo expressed how much love she has for Christian’s parents Ed and Lisa.

“I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love [Christian’s] parents so much,” she said.