san-francisco-49ers-superfan-jeremy-renner-pumped-up-for-super-bowl-lviii

With Super Bowl LVIII set to take place on Feb. 11, San Francisco 49ers super Jeremy Renner is getting pumped up for the upcoming event.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Renner couldn’t contain his excitement about the 49ers heading to the big NFL game. “I am over the moon about it,” he declared. “it’s a very good chance for us and we’ve got a great squad and we’re healthy. So unlike last year, [when] all fell apart for us, which is heartbreaking.”

Although the 49ers made it to the playoffs in 2022, the team fell apart during the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. This was due to various injuries.

Jeremy Renner said he’s super confident about this year’s team’s odds. “It’s good to have a squad to root for like the Niners, man,” Renner said. “I don’t have a plan B. There is no plan B. That means you’re planning to fail. It’s the same thing in my career – I never planned on doing anything else. I was like, that’s a plan to fail, I suppose.”

Renner pointed out that there is no failing either. The same thing with recovery. “It’s like if I was to plan on dying,” he continued. “I’m getting better, you know what I mean? It’s just sort of like an attitude I have. So with the Niners, they’re not going to lose. don’t have to plan for that.”

In regards to him making time to attend the event, Jeremy Renner said that since the game is on the weekend, his schedule is open. “It is on the weekend, so when the Niners go… I’ll definitely have to go to that,” he added. “And it’s in Vegas, so it should be easy enough to get to, I suppose. Yeah, I’d have to go to that.”

Jeremy Renner Previously Spoke About His 2023 Snow Plow Accident Recovery

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner recently spoke to PEOPLE about how he has recovered from his 2023 snow plow accident. The incident left him with multiple broken bones and near-fatal injuries.

“I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine,” he told PEOPLE in late January while discussing his Super Bowl commercial for Silk. “I’ve never been bitter, but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough. And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point.”

Jeremy Renner also said that he feels pretty open and wonderfully sensitive as well as youthful, despite the incident. “I’ve been blessed.”