chrissy-teigen-steps-out-in-see-through-animal-print-dress-in-daring-red-carpet-appearance

Chrissy Teigen rocked her inner Sheena, Queen of the Jungle, by donning a sheer leopard-printed gown on the red carpet last night.

The cookbook author caught attention in the dress alongside John Legend at the City Harvest 2024 gala in NYC, leaving little to the imagination with her daring gown.

Teigen chose to go without a bra beneath her sheer animal-print Nina Ricci dress, priced at $1,615. It was elegantly fastened at the shoulders with lengthy black velvet ribbons.

She styled her hair in an updo, with soft tendrils gently framing her face. She accessorized with chunky gold bangle bracelets.

Completing her look were the 1980s-inspired Saint Laurent earrings, valued at $1,090. They boasted black velvet and goldtone rosettes, adding a touch of vintage glamour.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2024 City Harvest Gala. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Legend, who received honors at the Motown-themed fundraising gala, coordinated with his wife by wearing a black suit adorned with sparkling brown floral appliqués.

The couple is undecided about having more kids after their fourth child, Wren Alexander Stephens, was born via surrogate.

At the event, Legend shared with Page Six that life with four children is wonderful. However, when Teigen hinted at a fifth child, the veteran singer promptly dismissed the idea with a firm “no!”

Teigen and Legend have four children. Their first daughter and son were born in 2016 and 2018, respectively, via IVF. In 2020, they experienced a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks.

Teigen later clarified that it was an abortion to save her life due to the baby’s non-viability. In 2023, they welcomed a daughter through IVF and their fourth child, a son, via surrogacy later in the year.

Chrissy Teigen Has Been Turning Heads at Events in Recent Months

Chrissy Teigen also recently attended the opening of Donatella Versace’s new hotel in Macau. She donned a sleek black minidress complemented by Versace accessories including clear heels and a white bag, completing her look.

Teigen, adorned with a bow in her hair, shared a video capturing a moment where she and Legend were seen walking hand in hand at the hotel. Her crooner husband, aged 45, sported a pink gingham-print jacket paired with black trousers.

This marks the second instance in a short span where she’s leaned towards a more revealing look. The mother of four dazzled in a transparent, corseted gown at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s yearly Oscars party last month. In a cheeky Instagram reveal, she admitted that the outfit showed “battle scars” from her breast lift surgery.