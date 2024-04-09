Chrissy Teigen Travels to China to Buy $900 Worth of Steak, Ribs From John Legend’s Favorite Butcher

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the most famous celebrity couples. The couple has been married since 2013. After being married for over a decade you have to do new things to keep things fresh. Teigen recently revealed that while her kids were away at camp she hopped on a plane to China to buy an assortment of meats from John’s favorite butcher.

“My husband John really loves short ribs and the kids were away at camp so of course, I hopped on a plane to China to visit his favorite butcher,” she said.

“I decided to half my recipe since it was just me and my baby, but the selection today was beyond incredible so of course I had to sneak in just a few wagyu steaks.”

Chrissy Teigen Runs Up $900 Tab at Butcher

But meat from his favorite butcher was not the only surprise that John got from his wife that day.

Chrissy revealed that her 6,000-mile trip to the butcher was funded exclusively by the “Ordinary People,” singer. And it did not come cheap either. Teigen revealed she spent $900 on John’s credit card on an assortment of short ribs and wagyu steaks.

“I did steal John’s credit card before I left so it made paying $900 an absolute breeze,” she said.

Teigen Admits to Plastic Surgery

When most celebs do get surgery, they try their hardest to keep it a secret. But on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Chrissy Teigen accidentally let the cat out of the bag.

While talking to Cohen, Teigen said that she has had three boob jobs.

“I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Teigen said. “Well, it’s the truth. I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out,” she revealed. “I don’t like them out.”

Plastic surgery has turned into a booming industry. Especially with the rise of content creator platforms such as OnlyFans. Even surgeons such as famed cosmetic surgeon Dr. Miami have become bigger celebrities than some of the people they do their work on. And for the really good ones, potential clients can be on the waiting list for years.