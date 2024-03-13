Chrissy Teigen Shows Off ‘Boob Lift Scars’ With Sheer Dress at Beyoncé’s Oscars Party

Fans can certainly appreciate Chrissy Teigen’s sense of humor. The celeb poked fun of herself and her wardrobe at Beyoncé’s Oscars Party.

Teigen wore a revealing dress that left little to the imagination. Teigen pointed out that guests could see some scars on her chest. Posting to Instagram, Teigen’s quick wit was on display as much as everything else.

“When the flash hits your boob lift scars 🔥🔥🔥” Teigen captioned Instagram photos. She also anticipated what others would try to do with her post. She commented, “You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!”

One fan commented, “Wouldn’t have noticed them if you hadn’t said anything. Dress looks amazing.”

Another wrote, “Regardless, you still look absolutely stunning.”

Chrissy Teigen Has Always Been Open

Teigen has always been pretty upfront about herself. Previously, she revealed (via Page Six) that she got a boob job early in her adulthood. However, Teigen later regretted the choice.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” Teigen said. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

She explained her reasoning. “I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line.”

However, Teigen ultimately decided that she wanted to have them removed for her own safety.

“But,” she continued, “I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

The celeb later revealed that she was following through with her plans to have them removed. She posted to social media about the procedure.

“So I posted myself getting a covid test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon,” Teigen wrote. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

“Don’t worry about me,” she continued. “All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”