Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor Allegedly Seen Flirting at Pre-Oscars Party

Spring is in the air – and so is new love. At least that is how it appears. During the 2024 Oscar Awards in Los Angeles this past weekend, famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio and singer Teyana Taylor were seen getting very cozy at a pre-Oscars party, according to Page Six.

“Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor got pretty close at a pre-Oscar bash. The 49-year-old actor was seen holding the “Coming 2 America” star, 33, close in a seemingly flirty exchange while attending the WME party hosted at William Randolph Hearst’s former estate in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday,” Page Six wrote.

Tayana Teyana and Iman Shumpert’s Divorce Case Turns Ugly

While Taylor could be looking to explore new love she still has some loose ends to tie up. Teyana is currently amid divorce proceedings with her ex-husband and former NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The duo have two children together. The couple just recently announced their divorce but things are already beginning to get ugly. Court documents revealed that Iman shut off the Wi-Fi, cable, and water at the home that Teyana and the two children currently live in.

Shumpert Shuts Down Taylor’s Claims

Shumpert and Taylor had been married since 2016 and quickly had become one of the most celebrity couples. They even had a show together on VH1 called “Teyana and Iman” which would also occasionally feature their daughter “Junie.”

The former New York Knicks star denies the claims of him shutting off the home’s utilities.

“In response, Shumpert denied Taylor’s accusations. Stating that he had agreed to transfer the utility bills into her name in January 2024. He vehemently denied instructing or requesting the disconnection of any utilities. Asserting that all accounts were current and paid in full as of the filing date of his response,” The Source added.