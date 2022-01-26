Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Selling $18 Million NYC Penthouse Amid Divorce Rumors, See Inside

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are looking to unload two apartments they’d planned to turn into a massive penthouse in New York City, and the famed power couple will charge the new occupant a cool $18 million for the privilege to take over their project. This news comes as the tabloids have hammered Legend and Teigen with rumors of marital strife and even allegations of divorce. It’s clear that these unfounded, inarguably false rumors have no basis in reality since this latest real estate move proves Teigen and Legend are on the same page more than ever.

Inside The Exquisite Twin Properties

According to TopRealEstateDeals.com, the two apartments are located inside the same historic building in Lower Manhattan, the Brewster Carriage House. It calls the hip, urbane neighborhood of Nolita home, and is located across the street from Little Italy and just three blocks away from Chinatown. It’s one of the hottest neighborhoods in all of Manhattan, according to the New York Daily Post. “There is a reason Nolita stays a cut of cool above the rest. It’s sophisticated, fashionable, and a bastion of serenity at the crossroads of urban chaos,” the NYC-based outlet gushed.

(Tina Gallo)

That’s just the surroundings. Inside the Brewster Carriage House, on the top two floors, are two apartments that, with some work, can be combined into a massive, over 6,000 square foot penthouse fit for a star. Once they’re joined together, they will boast a combined six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Original Plans Changed

(Tina Gallo)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had initially purchased the properties to serve as their New York City home base but realized their work would keep them in LA more than they’d originally anticipated. As a result, the two are selling these apartments and looking for something less time-consuming to serve as their home away from home instead.

(Tina Gallo)

Throughout both apartments, the hardwood floors appear to be original to the building, which was constructed in 1900. There are some rustic features that help balance out the urban features, like the three-sided fireplace and the wood board walls.

(Tina Gallo)

One interesting feature is the bar with a translucent, glowing front. It’s certain to be a great focal point while entertaining guests. The wide windows throughout the property give a glimpse out onto the New York City streets and allow plenty of natural light to filter in.

(Tina Gallo)

With six bedrooms, this is a fantastic property for a family or for people who often entertain. The seven bathrooms are sure to come in handy, in case of the latter.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Teigen and Legend have sold a home. In 2020, the couple listed their 8,520 sq ft Beverly Hills mansion to move to an even larger property. The home was listed for a whopping $23.95 million, a fair bit higher than this current listing.

(Tina Gallo)

We saved the best for last. Both apartments come with a rooftop terrace that’s just waiting to be connected for over 6,000 square feet of roof access. It’s the perfect slice of calm and peace after a busy day in the city.

(Tina Gallo)

Whoever buys these properties will have to do the hard work of combining them, but the benefits are immeasurable. The price tag is $18 million to walk away with both apartments, plus whatever it would cost to join them together. Any takers?

