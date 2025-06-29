‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Says There’s Been ‘Some Talk of a Congressional Run’

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley revealed she is considering a congressional run after helping to get her parents, Todd and Julie, pardoned.

While appearing on ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline, Savannah discussed how her parents’ experiences behind bars helped open her eyes to the flaws in the prison system.

“I didn’t realize how broken the system was,” she explained. “I thought bad people go to prison, and that’s what it was, and that is so far from the truth.”

Savannah then stated her family’s personal experience opened her eyes to the importance of prison reform. “Now I see all the broken things in the system where individuals have to be rehabilitated,” she said. “Where we need mental health treatment for these individuals as well as giving them job opportunities and advocating for them when it comes to that.”

When ABC News’ Juju Chang pointed out that she thought Savannah was considering a political future, to which Todd replied, “We cringe, but we’re kind of thinking yes.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star then stated, “There has been some talk of a congressional run. I don’t know if that will or will not be the thing that I do or if it’s what I’m called to do, but also I believe right now my goal is to speak to younger voters.”

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Has Been a Devoted Supporter of President Trump

Savannah’s congressional run remarks came just weeks after she praised President Trump, stating he has given Americans “hope in our future.”

“He is truly giving everyone a chance at a better life,” she told reporters as she picked up Todd from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola following his pardon. “And for that, I will forever be grateful.”

“It’s all God and President Trump,” she declared.

She also told Lara Trump that Trump’s 2024 presidential election win was her parents’ “only way out” of prison.

“On a personal level, we watched the election together,” she said about her brother Grayson. “He got to vote in the election for the first time.”

“And when we were watching it and saw the president win, we both started sobbing,” she continued. “And he just grabbed me and hugged me because we knew that was our only way out.”

“We owe thanks to God… and God touched President Trump’s heart,” Todd chimed in. “God led the people to advocate for us. I’m grateful because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”