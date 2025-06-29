Todd and Julie Chrisley Publicly Speak Out For the First Time About President Trump’s Pardon

Less than a month after they were released from prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley opened up about receiving the pardon from President Trump.

Videos by Suggest

Joined by their children, Savannah and Grayson, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best spoke to Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, about their prison experience.

“We owe thanks to God,” Todd stated. “And I say – and God touched President Trump’s heart. God led the people to advocate for us. And so I’m grateful, because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”

Julie then recalled the moment she found out about the pardon from her daughter, Savannah. “She said, ‘He did it! He signed it!'” Julie said. “And I just started busting out crying.”

Todd also said a corrections officer later checked on him and confirmed the pardon news.

“And he goes, ‘Are you good?’ And I said, ‘As good as I can be,'” Todd said. “And he says, ‘Todd, you just got pardoned. They sent me down here to make sure you’re OK.'”

“I said, ‘Well, they don’t need to be worrying about me now. Hell, if I’m pardoned, I’m great!'” he added.

Julie further spoke about being “a little nervous” about seeing her husband, Todd, following their release from prison. “You think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve been away this long.’ But then, when I saw him, it was as if no time had passed.”

Todd added, “I mean, when I saw her, I was grateful to wrap my arms around her, but it was just more like, ‘I’m home.'”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were both serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Attorney of Todd and Julie Chrisley Revealed Why They Did Not Request a Pardon From President Joe Biden

NBC News previously reported that while Todd and Julie Chrisley were first indicted for their alleged crimes in 2019, when President Trump was serving his first term, they refused to request a pardon from President Biden.

Alex Little, the Chrisleys’ attorney, stated they didn’t seek a pardon from President Biden; they claimed to be victims of a weaponized Biden Justice Department.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah, made headlines when she became a key supporter of Trump during the 2024 Presidential Election, even speaking at the 2024 RNC Convention. She pushed for a pardon just before his second inauguration.

The Chrisley family formally requested the pardon earlier this year.

The couple’s attorney claimed they were “prosecuted because they were celebrities.”

“They were treated more harshly because of their status,” he said. “And that’s not the way our criminal justice system is supposed to work.”

Musa Ghanayem, Lindsie Chrisley’s attorney, said the pardon was the right call. “When they make a pardon, presidents get it right, sometimes they get it wrong,” Ghanayem said. “This time I think he got it right.”