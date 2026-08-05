Rock Legend Retires From Performing as He’s Set to Undergo Serious Heart Surgery

Rock legend Glenn Hughes announced he is retiring from performing as he prepares to undergo serious heart surgery.

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In a statement on Instagram, Hughes and his team revealed more details about the situation. It was declared in all caps: “LIVE SHOWS CANCELLED.”

“Upon his Doctor’s advice, Glenn will have to undergo heart surgery,” the post reads. “And has made the difficult decision to step back from live performances for the foreseeable future.”

Hughes also personally stated, “This past year, I’ve had some health issues. The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery.”

“I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority,” he continued. “Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music… Thank you for walking beside me.”

Hughes is best known as the bassist and singer for Trapeze and as a member of Deep Purple. He was also briefly the frontman of Black Sabbath in the mid-80s, as well as the frontman of Black County Communion, California Breed, and The Dead Daisies. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple.

Hughes’ Fans React With Support

Despite the circumstances, Hughes’ devoted fans reacted to the news with love and support.

“A man who’s given us so much music and love with a heart as big [as] yours… will one day have to rest and heal it,” one fan wrote. “Look after yourself… and let us entertain you for a while.”

Another fan stated, “Hey Glenn, wishing you all the best and health and for your treatments. I’ve had the honor and privilege to have known you for a long long time and I know that this is not something you would take lightly. Please know that you are front and center in my prayers and thoughts right now. I’m praying for your complete and full recovery.”

A fellow admirer wrote, “Praying for you Glenn I can’t say enough about the joy you have given me for years, for that as well as the inner peace you have instilled in me in the few time I have met you hoping for a speedy recovery we all love you.”