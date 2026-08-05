Former ’60 Minutes’ Correspondents Secure New Jobs

Following their recent departures, former 60 Minutes correspondents Scott Pelley and Sharyn Alfonsi have officially secured new jobs.

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The duo left CBS’s long-running news program in May and June after CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss made cuts to the team. Both will be heading to Columbia Journalism School as Journalists in Residence for the 2026-2027 academic year.

In a statement, Columbia Journalism School confirmed that Pelley and Alfonsi’s appointments are part of its “CJS2030: Democracy Initiative.” They will work with journalism students during lectures, workshops, and special events.

Speaking about his new gig, Pelley said, “This is a critical time for a free press. Columbia is leading the way in training the next generation of great journalists, and I am honored to join Sharyn in that vital cause.”

Alfonsi also shared, “Joining Columbia University as a Journalist in Residence is an extraordinary privilege, especially at a time when deep, rigorous, and fearless reporting has never been more vital. I’m excited to work with the next generation of journalists who are eager to ask the tough questions that hold power accountable.”

Jelani Cobb, dean of Columbia Journalism School and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism, further spoke about the appointments.

“Their distinguished track records in investigative reporting highlight the amazing opportunity our students will have to learn from them,” Cobb said. “And we look forward to having Sharyn and Scott with us this year.”

Pelley Recently Detailed His Departure From ’60 Minutes’

While Alfonsi left 60 Minutes because her contract was not renewed, Pelley was forced out. He reportedly had a verbal altercation with the show’s new producer, Nick Bilton.

Pelley recently spoke out about his firing, which occurred after the program’s layoffs.

“The night before [Black Thursday massacre], Tanya [Simon] and I were at the Emmy Awards, and we won two Emmys,” Pelley recalled. “Within hours, all of those people have been wiped out, and one-third of our correspondents have been fired. At the same moment, we are informed of our new executive producer.”

Speaking about Bilton, Pelley said, “I’m sure he must be a wonderful man. But no one had ever heard of him. He has zero experience in television news and no experience in management. So imagine how we feel when someone like that comes into a shop like 60 Minutes.“

During their argument, Pelley allegedly accused Weiss of trying to “murder” 60 Minutes. The former correspondent admitted he was shocked by CBS’s decision to fire him.

“Searching desperately for an explanation,” he said about his firing. “Knowing that an explanation would be forthcoming, and then not seeing that. No executive at CBS News, our editor in chief, Bari Weiss, coming over to explain, to talk with us, to sit with us.”

Weiss referred to Pelley’s firing as “unfortunate.”





