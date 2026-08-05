‘Fire Country’ Star Leaving LA After 30 Years

A Fire Country star has traded her LA lifestyle for greener pastures after three decades, making the big move Instagram official with an emotional montage video.

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Diane Farr, who has been putting out fires as Sharon Leone on the CBS drama since 2022, took to Instagram on July 30 to announce she’s trading in her LA zip code for good.

“Last Day in LA,” the 56-year-old began in an extremely lengthy caption alongside the footage. “I’ve lived here 30 years. Exactly 30 years and more importantly- I chose LA.”

Farr, who shares three children with ex-husband Seung Yong Chung, moved to Southern California the summer after she turned 26, relocating from NYC to Los Angeles as an aspiring actor.

“I came like most of the people I love in Hollywoodland – none of which I saw this week bc moving sucks,” the Fire Country star continued. “(You’re never getting rid of me in your life. I just had to pack for 4 people – going to 6 different locations – in 3 different trucks all leaving while I’m back at work tomorrow.)”

“I came here chasing a dream that I am still shocked worked out,” Farr, who has also appeared in shows like Rescue Me, added. “And I also got to raise babies in the sun and the mountains and enjoy this beautiful home and attend public schools ?? Pinch me, I’m overwhelmed by the blessings and hope, really hope I gave enough back. LA will always be where my family is from.”

Farr called ditching LA a “hiatus,” though she admitted selling her home “was harder than I thought.”

“To leave this house. To leave this dream, even if it is realized – and to leave home. Thank you #cityofangels,” she concluded.

Diane Farr Reveals Her Future with ‘Fire Country’ After Leaving LA

Perhaps sensing Fire Country fans might panic after seeing the emotional post, Farr added a bit more context in the comments section.

“And no @firesheriffcbs fans, I’m not leaving #firecountry. One of the places I live is to film in #Vancouverfor the fifth year. We are on episode 4 of Season 5 right now 🚒.”

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone in ‘Fire Country.’ (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/CBS via Getty Images)

Of course, fans took to the comments section to celebrate Farr’s new chapter.

“Wow, that was hard. You did it. I hope wherever you land, loves you back. Enjoy,” one thoughtful fan wrote. “Good luck on your next adventure! Just hope we see u again on Fire and Sheriff Country! We love you on both!” another fan added.

“Congratulations. I did that three years ago. Best decision ever,” another LA expat wrote.

Meanwhile, Fire Country is returning for its fifth season, premiering on October 9, 2026, and airing Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.