singer-pushing-for-primary-custody-of-children-amidst-divorce

One half of a beloved gospel duo is seeking primary custody of her children amid her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband.

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According to TMZ, Mary Mary singer Trecina “Tina” Campbell is seeking legal and physical custody of her two minor children, while remaining open to granting estranged husband Glendon “Teddy” Campbell visitation rights.

According to the outlet, the “God in Me” singer also checked the box to waive spousal support for both herself and Teddy. The 52-year-old lists the date of separation as August 8, 2024, and states there are no assets or debts to divide, though she makes no mention of a prenuptial agreement.

Singer Tina Campbell in 2023. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

According to TMZ, Teddy and Tina married in August 2000 (and share 4 children), but their relationship has faced significant challenges over the years. In 2014, they briefly separated after Teddy admitted to having multiple affairs, a tumultuous period that was documented in the second and third seasons of their reality TV show, Mary Mary, along with their subsequent vow renewal. Teddy filed for divorce in Los Angeles County back in April, citing irreconcilable differences, though he did not address custody arrangements in his filing.

Meanwhile, the couple released an album just a few years back called Teddy & Tina: A Married Christmas.

No word yet on whether a follow-up album, Teddy & Tina: A Divorced AF Christmas, is in the works.