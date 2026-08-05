’80s Rocker Loses Voice After Suffering ‘Severe Vocal Muscle Strain’

An ’80s rocker has been forced to pull the plug on his current tour dates after suffering a “severe vocal muscle strain” that left him unable to perform.

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Tom Keifer, the former frontman for glam rock outfit Cinderella, had his manager break the disappointing news to fans on Instagram.

‘”Unfortunately, Tom Keifer has suffered a severe vocal muscle strain/injury resulting in complete loss of singing voice, forcing the cancellation of the last three upcoming shows of the Keiferband’s 2026 concert tour. Please contact the venues or ticket services for refunds,” Tim Heyne of Union Entertainment Group wrote in the July 29 post.

“Canceling any show is the last thing Tom ever wants to see happen,” Heyne continued. “He loves performing for you all and makes every effort to ensure his voice is the best it can be for every show.”

’80s Glam Rock Fans Show Their Support For Tom Keifer After Suffering ‘Severe Vocal Muscle Strain’

Meanwhile, The affected shows are part of the Keiferband 2026 Tour, which featured the 65-year-old musician alongside bandmates Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Tanya Davis and Kory Myers. The cancelled performances included shows in Glenside, PA at the Keswick Theatre on July 30, Beaver Dam, KY at the Rock The Dam Festival on August 1, and Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Midtown on August 3. The Houston show had already been postponed from its original date of June 27 due to a “sudden illness.”

’80s glam rocker Tom Keifer. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Of course, fans of the veteran rock star showed their support in the comments section.

“Please do not lose ‘that voice,'” one glam rock fan wrote. “Feel better soon, Tom 🐐❤️‍🩹,” another fan added. “Prayers for a speedy recovery, brother. 🙏” a third vintage rock fan chimed in.

“Tom always works hard. HE is extremely talented with a heart of gold. Please take care of yourself. And your family. You always give it your all. You’ll be back in no time. Health comes first,” another passionate fan added.