‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Arrested For Multiple Charges, Including Domestic Abuse and Public Intoxication

A Chrisley Knows Best star was arrested in Tennessee over the weekend for multiple charges, including domestic abuse and public intoxication.

According to TMZ, Kyle Chrisley, the eldest son of Todd Chrisley, was booked by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, at around 7 p.m. local time. He was transferred to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The media outlet further reported that Chrisley was charged with domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assaulting a first responder, resisting arrest, and retaliation for past actions.

Kyle was placed under arrest just months after his father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, were pardoned by President Trump. They were previously convicted of defrauding banks of $30 million and evading taxes.

Todd Chrisley spoke out about the pardon after his prison release.

“We owe thanks to God,” he stated. “And I say – and God touched President Trump’s heart. God led the people to advocate for us. And so I’m grateful, because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”

Kyle also expressed his appreciation for Todd and Julie’s release from prison and pardon. “I’m ecstatic,” he told E! News. “Truly. I just found out a little bit ago, and I still just can’t believe it.”

Kyle also praised his younger sister, Savannah, for her efforts to get the pardon. “I know Savannah had been working at this for so long, and she never gave up,” he said. “So I’m just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie.”

“I know they can’t wait to get home and just be with family,” he added. “And I’m going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible.”

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Previously Filed a Lawsuit Against the Same Police Department that Arrested Him

The arrest also occurred a few months after the Chrisley Knows Best alum and his wife, Ashleigh, filed a lawsuit against the Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies over a September 2024 aggravated assault arrest.

The lawsuit alleged that Kyle was unfairly arrested and “punished for calling for help.” Documents further revealed that on Sept. 9, 2024, “a disgruntled mechanic, angry over a payment dispute, showed up uninvited, kicked at their doors, threatened violence, and used his car as a weapon by ramming their SUV and nearly running Kyle over in front of multiple neighbors.”

However, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office “didn’t arrest the man who caused the chaos.” Instead, they booked Kylie and “ignored clear evidence that he was the victim, not the aggressor.”

The couple further stated they sued because “no family should face criminal charges or threats of arrest for defending themselves at home or for exercising their constitutional rights.”

“This is a case about false arrest, excessive force, and retaliation for trying to hold police officers accountable,” the lawsuit states.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Kyle’s lawyer, Wesley Clark of Brazil Clark, shared, “Our hopes for this lawsuit are accountability and change because no family should have to endure what the Chrisley family endured in this terrifying scenario.”

Kyle Chrisley was previously arrested for alleged felony aggravated assault in 2023. This was after he had a physical altercation with a supervisor while working at a truck rental company.

Kyle hasn’t officially addressed the latest arrest.



