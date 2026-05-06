Romantasy Author Dies of Cancer: Rhian Thomas-Parry Was 30

Rhian Thomas-Parry, a rising romantasy author and literary agent, died on April 25 following a stage-four cancer diagnosis. She was 30.

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Thomas-Parry died peacefully with her husband and family by her side, according to a social media post per The Bookseller. Her death prompted an outpouring of grief across the publishing community. Colleagues remembered her as both a talented writer and a dedicated agent.

She worked as a literary agent at The Blair Partnership, where she handled film, television and audio rights as well as permissions. The agency described her as “amazing and multitalented,” adding that her “talent, kindness and spirit” shaped her work.

Alongside her work in publishing, Thomas-Parry had begun to establish herself as a novelist. She had recently signed with agent Lauren Gardner for her romantasy novel A Mortal Drowning. Gardner praised her “lyrical and witty prose” and said she had been drawn to Thomas-Parry’s distinctive voice.

Rhian Thomas-Parry Remained Committed To Writing During Cancer Battle

Thomas-Parry continued to pursue her writing ambitions even after receiving her diagnosis. According to tributes, she remained committed to her creative work and the literary world throughout her illness.

The publishing trade press described her as a “brilliant” figure whose dual career as an agent and author set her apart. Industry professionals highlighted her ability to support other writers while also developing her own fiction. She wrote particularly in the romantasy genre, which blends romance and fantasy elements.

Rory Scarfe, managing director of client management at the Blair Partnership, said, “We have lost a great friend and a brilliant colleague, and our industry has lost one of its most promising young people. Our agency would not be what it is without Rhian. She was woven into the fabric of all that we do and all that we have achieved and we will forever be in her debt for that.”

Though her career was cut short, Thomas-Parry leaves behind an emerging literary legacy and a strong impression on the publishing community that supported her work.