Chris Stapleton’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Song Sends Internet Into Frenzy

At the beginning of the 2023-24 NFL season, ESPN unveiled its latest Monday Night Football theme song. It features an extraordinary collaboration between Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg.

Together, they delivered an epic rendition of Phil Collins’s 1981 hit song “In the Air Tonight.” And the incredible drum solo the song is best known for? It’s masterfully executed by the world-renowned musician Cindy Blackman Santana. She just happens to be the wife of the legendary Carlos Santana.

The result of this collaboration is a dynamic and unforgettable musical experience that brings a fresh and exciting vibe to the Monday Night Football atmosphere. And while the NFL season is quickly coming to a close, fans still have plenty to say about Stapleton’s MNF song…

The Internet Has Lots to Say About Chris Stapleton’s ‘MNF’ Song

As soon as Stapleton’s “MNF” song ended, X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with takes about the song.

When are we going to get that Chris Stapleton “In the Air Tonight” cover released? It’s a banger,” wrote one user. Another asked, “Does Chris Stapleton do ‘In the Air Tonight’ at his live shows?”

I never really had a Chris Stapleton phase but him doing the in the air tonight song is perfect — beau jennings (@beaujennings) January 16, 2024

Of course, not everyone was a fan of Stapleton’s cover of the legendary Collins track.

“I grind my teeth when I hear Chris Stapleton’s cover of “In the Air Tonight” absolute garbage,” wrote one X user.

“Maybe a Hot take, but personally I hate this Chris Stapleton “in the air tonight” MNF song,” another chimed in. “Shoulda just asked Phil Collins if you could use the original and pay him.”