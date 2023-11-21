Up In Smoke?: Fans React To Snoop Dogg’s Bogus Claims About Giving Up ‘Smoke’

Snoop Dogg, renowned for his iconic persona and unapologetic love for cannabis, recently stirred up a frenzy among fans with a surprising announcement about quitting “smoke.” Fellow rappers Meek Mill and Coi Leray even decided to hop on the wagon with him. However, the revelation turned out to be a clever marketing stunt for a smokeless stove, leaving fans with mixed reactions.

Meek Mill and Coi Leray both say they’re going to follow in Snoop Dogg’s steps and plan to stop smoking. pic.twitter.com/6StCCe5WXO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 17, 2023

Social media erupted with diverse responses to Snoop’s mischievous marketing tactics. Some fans found the move ingenious and humorous, applauding the rapper’s ability to engage and entertain. Others expressed disappointment or amusement at being misled by Snoop’s announcement but commended his creativity in the ad.

i feel bad for willie nelson who replied to snoop dogg’s “i’m quitting smoke” post with “here if you ever need to chat” when it all turned out to be a marketing ad for a solo stove lol — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) November 20, 2023

Amidst the buzz, many fans acknowledged Snoop’s penchant for humor and double entendre, noting that the unexpected twist was quintessential of the rapper’s playful nature.

Snoop Dogg tricked the entire internet he was quitting weed…



To promote a stove brand?!



Whoever at @SoloStove thought of the ad campaign deserves a big raise



Easy for Snoop to say yes to a campaign that’ll make him go viral too



Massive W — Christian (@cbwritescopy) November 21, 2023

While some fans appreciated the clever advertisement, others expressed fatigue over this strategy celebs use for promoting brand partnerships. Nevertheless, the stunt succeeded in capturing widespread attention and engaging discussions among his fan base.

As the dust settles on the smokeless stove advertisement, fans eagerly anticipate Snoop Dogg’s next moves, wondering whether it will involve more unexpected surprises or a return to his musical roots.