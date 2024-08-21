Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Tony McFarr’s Cause of Death Revealed

Three months after Chris Pratt’s longtime stunt double Tony McFarr suddenly passed away, the cause of his death has been revealed.

In new documents obtained by TMZ, Florida’s Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that McFarr’s death was the result of an irregular heartbeat from an issue in his heart valves. Other contributing facts included alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

McFarr’s autopsy also revealed that he had a history of alcohol abuse, which is the BAC at the time of his body’s examination being a concentration of 0.29 percent. The legal BAC limit for driving is .08 in most states in the U.S.

Chris Pratt’s stunt double was discovered dead in his Orlando, Florida home in May. It appeared he had died days before his body was found, as it was already starting to decompose. His mother, Donna, previously told TMZ that his death was both unexpected and shocking.

McFarr was 47 years old at the time of his death. He worked as the stunt double for Chris Pratt for both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises. He reportedly had more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

McFarr was survived by his daughter and wife, whom he teamed up with to ran the health-food restaurant, The Fit Kitchen, with in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Chris Pratt Previously Paid Tribute to His Late Stunt Double

Pratt previously paid tribute to McFarr in his Instagram Story. “Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”

Pratt continued by recalling, “I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several stales in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He’ll be missed.”

The actor then added, “My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

Chris Pratt then posted a series of photos with his stunt double on various sets, including Passengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom. All of which were in costumes.

Along with Pratt, McFarr was a stunt double for Jon Hamm in the film Tag. He also stepped in for Brendan Fraser in The Poison Rose. Other film projects he was involved in were Pitch Perfect 3, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and Logan Lucky.