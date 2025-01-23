Chris Brown Files $500 Million Lawsuit Against Discovery Over ‘A History of Violence’ Show

In a new Discovery docuseries called Chris Brown: A History Of Violence, multiple women came forward accusing the singer of sexual assault and rape. Brown is now suing Warner Bros. for $500 million.

According to People, Brown filed the lawsuit in California’s Superior Court for Los Angeles County on Tuesday. The R&B artist is also suing the producers of the show, both “for alleged defamation-libel and infliction of emotional distress through the claims made in the documentary.”

Photo via Shutterstock

Brown claims that there has been alleged “proof” that the claims made against him have been proven to be false. One of the women, who identified as Jane Doe, has alleged that Brown raped her back in 2020. In documents acquired by TMZ, Brown says he has never been found guilty “of any sex related crime.”

“This case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth,” the lawsuit claims. The suit also says that the network aired the series “knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating journalistic principles.”

Brown’s Attorneys Claim He Has Been Working To “Redeem” His Reputation

The singer’s attorneys claim that Brown has worked at “redeeming” himself after physically assaulting his ex Rihanna. The incident occurred in 2009 and Brown was charged with two felonies; assault and making criminal threats. Brown pleaded guilty, serving five years of probation and domestic violence counseling.

The lawsuit adds, “Mr. Brown has grown from those experiences, and his evolution speaks for itself. This new production ignores that growth, choosing instead to repackage stale accusations while amplifying them with demonstrable falsehoods.”

The Jane Doe at the center of the docuseries sued Brown three years ago for allegedly sexually assaulting her on Sean Diddy Combs’ yacht in Miami. People reports that she also “sued on allegations battery, intentional and negligent infliction and emotional distress.”

Brown’s attorney, Levi McCathern, stated in a release, “This case is about protecting the truth. Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists.”