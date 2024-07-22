chris-brown-sued-for-alleged-assault-backstage-at-concert

Chris Brown is back in the headlines again. And as in most cases, it is not for good reason. The “Say Goodbye” artist is facing a hefty lawsuit because of an alleged assault. The plaintiffs are demanding $50 million from the star.

The incident occurred when Brown’s 11:11 concert hit Fort Worth, Texas. According to TMZ, Charles Bush and three of his friends were invited backstage after the show to meet with Chris.

When they were exiting the VIP area, one of Brown’s entourage recognized the man who apparently had a previous beef with the R&B star. Upon receiving the information, Brown allegedly demanded that members of his entourage administer a mugging to the man on his behalf.

Chris Brown in Hot Water Over Alleged Assault

“Bush claims a member of Brown’s entourage shouted loudly, “Man you don’t remember you two were beefing?” and claims Chris replied, “Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n****? I don’t forget sh*t” and verbally ordered his crew to give Bush the beats,” TMZ wrote.

“In docs, Bush claims he was surrounded by 7-10 of Chris’ chums who punched and kicked him. He also claims an entourage member known as Hood Boss threw a chair at his head.”

The report also notes that Brown ordered rapper and Texas native, Yella Beezy to join in on the assault, which is why he is also named in the suit.

Artist Goes Viral After Concert Blunder

Brown’s concerts have been the talk of the town all summer long, including a viral moment when his tour hit Newark, New Jersey on June 13.

Brown was performing his song “Under the Influence.” Ironically he was suspended high in the air with only a harness supporting him.

During the performance, Brown got stuck in the air, though he continued to perform the song. However, it soon became apparent that Brown was stuck in the air as the harness had malfunctioned.

A visibly perturbed Brown then began signaling for the stage crew to get him down and release him from the clutches of the harness. However, despite the delay, Brown continued to perform. And the fans were even more appeased than upset.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a ladder had to be brought on stage to deliver the Grammy-Winner to safety.