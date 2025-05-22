chris-brown-breaks-silence-following-uk-arrest

Less than a week after his arrest in the UK, Chris Brown took to social media to break his silence on the situation.

The R&B singer celebrated his freedom by writing in a post on his Instagram Story, “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE. BREEZYBOWL”

He also posted on Instagram a photo of himself walking away from an airplane. “Cook, remain humble,” he captioned the post.

Chris Brown was referencing his upcoming Breezy Bowl XX stadium tour, which was nearly impacted by his UK arrest. The tour is scheduled to kick off in Amsterdam on June 8.

Brown was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. last Thursday near the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England. Sources revealed he was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer, Abe Diaw, while at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, in 2023.

Brown is scheduled to return to London for court next month. He was released from jail on a $6.7 million bail. Reuters reported the musician paid $5.4 million at his release. He will pay the other $1.3 million next week.

The singer will also tour the UK between June 15 and June 26. He will then make one stop in Ireland on June 28 before returning to the UK for two shows in July.

Chris Brown Was Accused Of Smashing a Bottle of Tequila Over Abe Diaw’s Head

Abe Diaw previously accused Chris Brown of “unprovokedly” attacking him. The music producer claimed the singer smashed a bottle of tequila over his head before kicking and punching him.

“He hit me over the head two or three times,” Diaw claimed. “My knee collapsed as well.”

Diaw was taken to a nearby hospital following the attack. Following his recovery, the producer sued Brown for assaulting him.

After Chris Brown was arrested, UK law enforcement officials stated that detectives are leading an investigation into the nightclub attack from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.

Brown has been accused of violent altercations over the years. Along with his infamous 2009 assault of Rihanna, he had a scuffle at a club in 2012. He was also involved in an altercation with Frank Ocean in 2013.



