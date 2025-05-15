chris-brown-arrested-in-the-uk-for-alleged-bottle-throwing-incident

Chris Brown is facing more legal woes after he was arrested in the UK for an alleged bottle-throwing incident.

According to The Sun, the R&B singer was taken into police custody on Thursday at approximately 2 a.m. local time near the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England. A source revealed the arrest was over a 2023 altercation that occurred at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London.

After he was arrested, Chris Brown was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer, Abe Diaw, during the nightclub incident.

Diaw accused Brown of unprovokedly attacking him, smashing a bottle of tequila over his head. He then proceeded to punch and kick him. “He hit me over the head two or three times,” Diaw claimed. “My knee collapsed as well.”

Diaw was taken to a nearby hospital following the attack. The producer sued Brown months after the incident for assaulting him.

UK law enforcement officials confirmed that Chris Brown was arrested. They also stated that an investigation into the nightclub attack is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.

Chris Brown’s Legal Woes Over the Years

Chris Brown has dealt with various run-ins with the law over the years.

After his infamous 2009 assault of his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, Brown was involved in a scuffle at a club in 2012 and an altercation with Frank Ocean in 2013. His probation was revoked in 2013 after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles.

The singer was then sued for assault, false imprisonment, and battery by his former manager, Mike G, in 2016. His ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a 5-year restraining order against him in 2017. While in court, she shared text messages and voicemails of him threatening her.

Brown has also been accused of allegedly assaulting a woman on a yacht in Miami in December 2020. She sued him in early 2022, seeking $20 million. However, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice due to a lack of evidence.