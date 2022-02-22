Chocolate Brown Is The New Black–Here’s How To Rock The Look

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Despite being 2022 Pantone’s Color of the Year, Very Peri shares the spotlight with a deserving earthy hue. While black is forever chic and timeless, chocolate brown has now entered the fashion fray, giving its all-black counterpart some competition. The chocolate brown trend has caught the eye of a variety of celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian. It’s even been spotted across the pond, in Kate Middleton’s royal wardrobe.

(Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

J Lo looked hotter than ever at the New York City premiere of The Last Duel in her ab-baring chocolate brown set from Hervé Léger. Lopez’s monochromatic look features a cropped mock turtleneck and a high-waisted skirt with a peek-a-boo slit. She teamed this show-stopping ensemble with a brown Tom Ford clutch and Femme LA heels.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian, however, threw down with a body-hugging cocoa dress from Fendi x SKIMS, that flawlessly showed off every curve. Kim complemented the daring look with two matching hand gloves, and knee-high snake patterned boots.

The Duchess of Cambridge even jumped in on the trend and showed off the chocolate brown craze. Her tonal outfit consisted of a mocha knit set by Iris & Ink. To top off the look, she added brown suede boots and a camel coat dress from Massimo Dutti.

In case you’d like to hop on this chocolate brown trend, and you should, here are our picks for adding luscious brown to your wardrobe.

Ways To Wear The Chocolate Brown Trend

1. Women’s Oversize Grandad Cardigan

Topshop’s Oversize Grandad Cardigan is the exact mix of coziness and old-school nostalgia we’ve all been searching for. This trend is perfect for anyone who’s feeling a little sentimental for the ’90s, which is the last time this trend was in style. However, these shades are much richer than the ones we saw during the Y2K era.

So, if you’re looking for a cozy knit to keep you warm when the temperature dips, you can’t go wrong with this Grandad cardigan. Available at Nordstrom for $67.00.

2. Baby Bootcut Corduroy Jeans

Until you’ve worn a pair of Kut From The Kloth jeans, you’re missing out! However, these tobacco brown Kut From The Kloth Baby Bootcut Cords will keep you ahead of the chocolate brown trend. These luscious pinwale cords are stretchy with a subtle flare at the bottom.

Wear these stylish chocolate boot-cut corduroys with a pointed-toe shoe. As a result, balance is created that would otherwise be lost in a ballet flat or something similar. To achieve the same balance, opt for a chunkier shoe, like a brown combat boot, if you prefer a more casual sleek look.

Baby Bootcut Corduroy Jeans are available at Nordstrom starting at $48.65.

3. Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

With this chic cutout long sleeve midi sweater dress from Vici Collection, you can channel J Lo’s chocolate brown midriff-baring midi. With a buttery cocoa color and a longline fit, this soft midi dress flaunts a tiny cutout on the front, letting you show just a little skin. Available at Nordstrom for $64.00.

4. Double Breasted Coat

An exquisitely tailored double-breasted winter coat signals that chocolate brown is the new black. Take hold of the tonal dressing and dazzle in all brown hues. But make sure you top off your look with our go-to wool coat from Avec Les Filles. Layer the coat over a coffee-toned sweater dress, mocha cords, or leggings to elevate the look. Available at Nordstrom for $199.90.

5. Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet

The Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet by Street Level doesn’t need to be designer to evoke any look; rather, this simple bag can do it effortlessly. Its clever reversible design, spacious interior, and ultra-soft faux leather make it an ideal weekday companion. This subtle brown tote combines well with any ensemble or blends into a chic tonal look. Available at Nordstrom for $49.00.

