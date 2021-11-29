Who Is Chloë Grace Moretz Dating? What We Know About Her Love Life

Who is Chloë Grace Moretz dating now? The former child actress has been romantically linked to a number of big names, including Brooklyn Beckham, who’s the son of Victoria and David Beckham. Since their relationship ended, Moretz has the subject of many dating rumors. Read on to find out her current relationship status!

One of Chloë Grace Moretz’s highest-profile romances was with Brooklyn Beckham. The two were first linked together in 2014 after photographs of them together emerged. At the time, Moretz was 17-years-old to Beckham’s 15. In order to date Moretz, Beckham broke up with his first girlfriend, the daughter of Ladies Of London star Julie Montagu.

The young love between Moretz and Beckham was strong enough to last through several breakups over the years, but by 2018 the pair called it quits for good. Their decision to split was made obvious after Beckham was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood.

Shortly after those photographs were published, Moretz sat down for an interview with the Sunday Times where she admitted, “Breakups are hard across the board.” She also noted that every time verified accounts on Twitter post about “a certain relationship, it pops up on [her] phone.”

Though she originally said she wanted “nothing to be said” about the photos, she apparently changed her mind and commented, “I’m not a big fan of PDAs in general.”

When asked about what she’d learned from her first big profile relationship, Moretz implied she’d be making sure her future romances stayed private.

“I had a lot of moments when I was, like, ‘Why can’t I just say this? Why can’t I be with this person in the street and not get photographed?’” she told the publication. “There’s no real answer to that other than you just can’t. That’s my life, but hopefully I’m going to try and control every ounce of it that gets out.”

Moretz has certainly kept to that promise, as her subsequent relationships have been very hush-hush.

Though she never publicly acknowledged the relationship, in keeping with her vow to conduct her love affairs in private, Moretz was photographed looking cozy with model Kate Harrison in December of 2018. The two were seen on an apparent dinner date in Malibu at the longtime celebrity hotspot Nobu.

Following their dinner, the two shared a steamy kiss outside before heading to Soho House, where the two lovely ladies were once again seen making out. In addition to their liplocks, they were seen standing with their arms around each other.

Despite the fact that they look like they had a great time on their date, Harrison and Moretz haven’t been spotted together in public since. Though Harrison is the most recent person Moretz has been romantically linked to, she is far from the only person who has had a rumored connection with the If I Stay actress.

Her Rumored Romances

We Bought A Zoo actor Colin Ford was linked to Moretz in 2011, though the rumor of their romance has no significant evidence to back it up. Moretz was also rumored to have dated Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of famed actress Hayden, in 2012.

The Kickass actress was also photographed in public with her next rumored beau, Cameron Fuller, several times between 2013 and 2014, at which point she began pursuing a romance with Brooklyn Beckham.

After he appeared in a Snapchat video alongside the actress in 2016, Brazilian soccer player Neymar was rumored to have started dating Moretz, though there hasn’t been any public proof of a relationship. In 2017, Moretz was linked to her The 5th Wave costar Alex Roe, but rumors of their relationship were never confirmed.

We also know about one romance that never happened, though one tabloid tried to imply that something inappropriate was going on. In 2019, NW claimed Victoria Beckham was feeling betrayed after catching her husband David getting drinks with Moretz at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

“Vic had a meeting there and was shocked when she spotted David and Chloe at the lobby bar on her way out,” a dubious “insider” told the outlet. “She did a double take to check it was really them she was seeing, then stormed over to confront him. David was clearly startled to see Vic but explained he’d just bumped into Chloe.”

The tipster went on to claim that Victoria had accused David of betraying their son and implied that this slip-up was sure to cause the couple problems with their joint businesses. The only problem was the fact that this entire story was made up. We reached out to Beckham’s rep about the story and were told it was “complete nonsense.”

As of right now, the current state of Chloë Grace Moretz’s love life is a mystery. And if she is dating someone at the moment, she’s doing a great job of keeping it a secret.