At Least 9 Children Injured After School Bus Flips In Texas

Nine children have so far been injured after a school bus with over 40 students inside flipped over and crashed in Texas. According to the Travis County Emergency Services District (ESD) in a press release, the accident happened on Wednesday, August 13.

9 Children Injured, Three With Life-Threatening Injuries, After School Bus Flips Over

The Leander ISD school bus with 43 individuals got into “a rollover accident.” This incident occurred on Nameless Road near Honeycomb Lane, and according to ABC News, it took place around 3 PM.

This was after school and before anyone was dropped off, confirmed Bruce Gearing, superintendent of the Leander ISD, per NBC News.

First responders arrived around 3:15 to eventually transport nine students and the bus driver to local medical facilities. Now, ABC News is claiming a total of 12 individuals were injured.

During a press conference on Wednesday evening, Austin-Travis County officials revealed some grave news. One hospitalized individual has a life-threatening injury, while two others have potentially critical injuries.

The good news is that the rest of the victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Still, we don’t know if the bus driver is among the seriously injured.

Officials swiftly established a reunification center at Round Mountain Church. This was where they brought the remaining 33 students to meet up with their families.

Possible Reasons For Why Crash Occurred

Travis County ESD shared photos of the horrific crash, showing the school bus flipped on its side. Most of the front had torn off, and a huge dent was in the roof.

We don’t yet have details on how the accident occurred. For now, we know that the vehicle was a 2024 model with seatbelts. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the bus drove off the right side of the road before it rolled over.

Officials mentioned a preliminary and ongoing investigation, mainly focused on “a slight curve in the road.” This road curve may have caused the driver to lose control and crash off the road.

The press release eventually thanked all first responders who helped during this emergency. This included the Leander Fire Department, Cedar Park FD, Pflugerville Fire, Austin-Travis County EMS, and STAR Flight.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” it said. “We will continue to support the families and all those impacted.”