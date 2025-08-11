Man Dies, 9 Hospitalized After Eating Sandwiches Thanks To Hidden Danger

A man from Italy died, and nine others were hospitalized, after eating sandwiches that contained broccoli amid a growing botulism outbreak. 52-year-old Luigi Di Sarno quickly became ill after eating a sandwich from a food truck that allegedly contained contaminated ingredients, according to 7 News.

This happened at a food truck on the coast of Diamante in the province of Cosenza. Apart from the musician who died, nine others who ate from this food truck were rushed to the intensive care unit at Annunziata Hospital.

The victims’ ages ranged from teenagers to 40-year-olds. Two of the nine hospitalized individuals are in critical condition. Not only that, but some of Di Sarno’s family members are among the victims.

Doctors diagnosed all the patients with botulism, which had a recent outbreak in the Cosenza region of Italy. According to the Mayo Clinic, botulism is a rare condition that can cause life-threatening symptoms. A toxin causes this condition, which is produced by a bacterium called Clostridium botulinum.

Foodborne botulism is a common type of this condition. This type of bacteria thrives on food in environments with little oxygen. For example, you may contract botulism from contaminated canned food.

Officials have since ordered the immediate recall and seizure of a product which is believed to be broccoli in oil. They have also seized the food truck that sold the sandwiches.

Response To Outbreak And Deaths

Fortunately, there is a way to combat botulism. Officials have now spread an anti-toxin serum across Italy, which can treat this deadly condition.

The Calabria Region’s Department of Health and Welfare has explained how it is fighting against the outbreak. “The emergency procedure established in these cases has been activated, which requires immediate notification to the Poison Control Center in Pavia, the only national centre designated for the management of botulism,” said the department.

“No region or hospital in the country is authorised to store the antivenom in their own facilities. This serum, however, is exclusively available to the Ministry of Health, which holds it in designated secure locations and distributes it only through the Lombardy Poison Control Centre.”

Di Sarno’s death has affected friends, family, and his community. Gennaro Russo, a friend of the victim, wrote a tribute Facebook post.

“Rest in peace my friend and thank you for all your life and culture lessons since I was just a child,” said Russo. “I always admired your character and will never forget your noble and kind soul. Watch over your loved ones. Here’s who Luigi Di Sarno was.”