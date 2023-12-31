chiefs-legend-fires-back-at-taylor-swift-haters-amid-travis-kelce-romance

Kansas City’s Christian Okoye is telling Taylor Swift haters to drop the bad blood, insisting she’s not to blame for Travis Kelce’s blunders.

The former running back and NFL legend claims the pop star isn’t to blame for how the Chiefs have been doing as of late. “She has nothing to do with how the team’s doing right now,” Okoye insisted to TMZ this week.

Certainly, numerous individuals currently hold differing opinions from Okoye. This can be attributed to Kelce’s notable decline in performance from earlier in the season. Since Week 8, he has only managed to score one touchdown, coinciding with the Chiefs’ subsequent loss in five out of their last eight games. Travis Kelce recently had to shake off the stink of losing by slamming down his helmet, with Taylor Swift no doubt taking notes for a future hit.

Travis Kelce was not stoked pic.twitter.com/Px1Q1EnfCb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

Christian Okoye Believes Cheifs Fans Are Simply Using Taylor Swift as a Scapegoat for Travis Kelce’s Performance

However, Okoye asserts that the responsibility does not lie with Swift, as he clarifies that defenses have devised strategies to counteract Kelce’s impact. “Taylor Swift is not on the field,” Okoye pointed out. “Travis is playing like he always plays. Teams are just doubling up on him now knowing that our receivers are dropping the balls.”

According to Okoye, the game film provides an accurate portrayal of the events. “All of a sudden teams figured out if they can double him up and hold [Patrick] Mahomes in the pocket, everything will be all right for them. And that’s what they’re doing,” he explained.

Okoye couldn’t help but gush about Swift and the incredible impact she’s made on the team this year. “When you’re doing bad, people have to find excuses,” Okoye reasoned. “And they have to point fingers. Especially those who don’t like the situation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Those people are pointing fingers and making it up right now. So I have to tell you they are wrong.” Okoye was optimistic that the team would regain its momentum in Kansas City’s match against the Bengals today.

Meanwhile, Okoye, now 62, has been keeping busy these days with a remarkable milestone – the publication of his book, The Nigerian Nightmare: My Journey Out of Africa to the Kansas City Chiefs and Beyond. Of course, Okoye is notable for never having played football until age 23, yet went on to lead the NFL in rushing at 28.